Many Ekiti communities are without Police formation — Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has lamented the lack of police formations and posts in many communities in the state.

He appealed to the Nigerian Police Force to deploy additional personnel to the state and establish police formation in Ekiti to further enhance security and address criminal activities, particularly at the border towns.

Governor Oyebanji spoke on Thursday when he received the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States, Ajani Omolabi, in his Office in Ado-Ekiti.

He also urged the Police force to intensify efforts at enhancing security as the state would soon enter election season.

While saying that Ekiti remains one of the safest states in the country, the Governor also noted what he described as inadequate security coverage in many of the rural areas of the state, leaving residents vulnerable to criminal activities which undermine public safety.

The Governor appealed to the AIG not to deplete the current strength of the force in the state, stressing that any reduction would further weaken the already strained security apparatus.

While commending the leadership of the force in the state for displaying a high sense of professionalism in securing lives and property, the Governor said the activities of the police force had helped reduce the spate of criminality in the state, as well as creating a conducive environment for investors.

Governor Oyebanji assured the Police authorities that his administration will continue to support the force to assure adequate security of lives and property across the state, adding that his administration is committed to ensuring that the state remains one of the safest in the country and that his government would continue to invest in resources, infrastructure, and partnerships to strengthen security measures in the state.

He said, ” You said you are here to work, we are also ready to work with you and we will continue to partner and support the police force because they have added value to us, we are lucky in the state that the rate of kidnapping, banditry, and criminality has gone down tremendously and that speaks to the hard work and the cooperation we enjoy together and I must thank the Commissioner of Police for that.

“I will just plead with the AIG to also help us, I know that the police force is stretched in respect to manpower, but I have to say this since you are here, we are underserved, a lot of communities have no police formation and I have discussed with the Inspector General of Police himself and he told me the problem but even if you cannot add to our numbers do not deplete us.”

Earlier in his remarks, AIG Omolabi said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise himself with the state and express his gratitude to the Governor for his consistent support of the police force which had significantly improved the effectiveness of security operations in the state.

While commending Oyebanji for creating an enabling environment that has facilitated the smooth functioning of the police in the state, the AIG assured the Governor of his commitment to working tirelessly to sustain the peace and security, emphasising that it has ensured the safety of residents and maintaining public order would remain a top priority under his leadership.

