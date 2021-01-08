‘Many churches still do not support their gospel artistes’

Adebioye Oluwaseyi David is the convener of a gospel concert in Ibadan called ‘W.I.L concert’ which started in 2009. The church respects ministers more than gospel singers A music director, instrumentalist and a music minister, he is the CEO, Onpoint Sounds production located In Ibadan. In this interview with ROTIMI IGE, he speaks about his career as a gospel minister, the challenges of gospel music, among other topics.

Tell us a bit about yourself

I am from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State and hold a bachelor of Technology in Biochemistry from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria. I am also a certified audio engineer from the University of Ibadan. I am married to a beautiful wife and a father of a lovely daughter.

How did you discover music?

For me, I’ll say it is in-born; growing up, I knew my father to be an instrumentalist, he plays the accordion and the local agbamole pretty well at his father’s church (my grandfather), a C&S church in Ibadan. So, i’ll say my journey into music and discovery started through watching him play. No one sat me down to say, ‘I want to teach you how to play these instruments’. I play well till date and it has also accorded me the grace to direct and lead musicians on various platforms, both secular and gospel.

What do you aim to achieve with music?

Music to me is a calling. I didn’t study it academically and today, we do well and excel in it. I am hoping to get certified soonest, one of the things it has accorded me to achieve is the concert which I host every year; though gospel, it has being of a huge impact in bringing men from all walks of life inter-denominationally as it’s a platform to gather people under a roof to praise God and get impacted through the ministration of various gospel ministers and hoping it becomes global and an avenue/platform to bring up upcoming gospel artistes too.

Tell us about your journey so far?

So far so good, it has not been a smooth one, hosting a platform/concert consistently for over 10 years. But I can say it has always being God and I must say this that when God inspires you to do anything, just start and move, don’t ask questions or looking back because I authenticated the saying that when God gives you a vision to run with and you are sure he sent you, he will give you the resources. Most times, it may not be as you want or from people you expect, but in his own way, He makes a way and it makes the vision even outlast one. That is why a personal relationship with one’s maker is key, so when challenges pop up and one wants to quit, going back to the drawing board is the perfect step to take. So, the journey has been tough but a rewarding one.

Challenges?

Yes! I face a lot of that every now and then, anything that has its glory will be contended with. The perfect illustration to that was in 2017 when we were planning our concert for the following year, we had our billboards across town and some weeks to the concert, we discovered all our boards were destroyed, including the mini flexes we hung around by some hoodlums who were not happy with what we were doing. We kept at it and God told me it would happen. Meanwhile, my wife and I had been trusting God for the fruit of the womb. That following year, while the concert was ongoing, prophecies started rolling in and God settled it and that of others that were present. Till date, it became a talk of the town.

Another challenge we have always faced was financial and the attitude of corporate sponsors towards gospel events but God has been faithful.

What other problems do you think gospel acts face in Nigeria and What solutions would you proffer ?

Well, about the problems gospel acts face in Nigeria, I must say it is not as before. The advent of various digital platforms has helped us get our songs across on all digital platforms and its being of tremendous help, except one is not internet savvy. Finance is another aspect for those who stage physical concerts. I also think that gospel acts are not as celebrated or encouraged as they should be. Churches have a hard time respecting and honoring gospel acts with the same honour they give to ministers of the word. I believe that churches should understand that each ministry is unique and beneficial for the body of Christ. Therefore, there ought to be a culture of honour and reward for gospel acts and ministers.

What do you hope to achieve in 2021?

A lot. First is to make sure our annual January live concert called W.I.L cuts across board and becomes a household name. I am trusting God to make it bigger as more weight will be thrown online by streaming with a very good concert standard settings. People can get to watch in their respective homes and abroad due to the pandemic. I want to organise a talent hunt show (Gospel) where budding talents can be discovered, then work on musical single that will be of blessing to everyone.

