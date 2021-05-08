Manufacturers to benefit from legislation supportive of industry ― Chairman, Senate committee on Industry

The Chairman, Senate committee on trade, Alhaji Saidu Alkali has pledged the support of the National assembly towards ensuring legislation in support of industry to promote Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

He added that the legislation will help in giving support to sectors which according to him will help in developing the economy of the country.

Alkali, said this during the 50th anniversary of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) held virtually on Friday across the 16 branches of the country.

According to him in recovery from the already deteriorated economy will require serious attention in rebuilding the already deteriorated infrastructure through the production of more goods and services which will be available to all citizens at affordable prices.

This according to him will no doubt imply a country living output of goods and services.

According to him, no other sector is more important than the manufacturing sector in developing our economy, adding that the sector had also helped in the provision of employment.

While he also noted that the sector had guaranteed the payment of salaries, wages which intend to reduce poverty.

“Therefore giving importance of high productivity will move the country forward, while the standard of living of the citizens is necessary to evaluate the performance of our national center, and Nigeria as a nation so far”

He, however, calls on the association to redouble its effort and never relent in the task of making Nigeria an industrial-used nation.

“I call on you to redouble your efforts and never relent in the task of making Nigeria an industrialised nation, on our part as a national assembly we shall not hesitate to pressurize legislation and intervention aimed at enhancing your productivity and making our country a full industrialised nation which we all desire.

“I hope that MAN continues to lead the race in providing a solution to problems encountered by manufacturers and also putting pressure on the government to adopt policies that enhances manufacturing and industrialisation in Nigeria”, he said.

Also speaking president, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr Mansur Ahmed, explained that the day marks the birth of an advocacy body for the manufacturing sector of the country.

He said since the establishment of the association in 1971, the body has involved in an authentic voice of manufacturers in the country, and has also served as a credible platform for the private sector.

“Today MAN”s membership is over 2500 active members, which comprises of multinationals, large corporations, small scale, and medium scale industries.”

Engr Ahmed also lauded the federal government for its support to the body throughout the years.

He said “this could not have been possible without a long-standing commitment and support of the federal government of Nigeria through the ministry of trade and investment.

Speaking, the chairman, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti States branch, Mr. Lanre Popoola stated that the event was aimed at showcasing what the body has done in the last 50 years and where it is going in the next 50 years.

Popoola added that it is also about the experience of the manufacturing industry in a hard time, economic challenges.

While he however noted that the body’s primary assignment is to advocate and collaborate with state and federal government on behalf of its members.

