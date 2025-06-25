‘Manu Regia’: Trump to make second UK state visit this year

US President, Donald Trump is set to receive a rare second state visit to the United Kingdom following an invitation from King Charles later this year.

Reports state that while the state visit will take place later this year, King Charles and President Trump won’t have the chance to meet informally over the summer due to scheduling conflicts.

The “Manu Regia” — a formal invitation signed by the British monarch — was hand-delivered to the White House last week by officials from the British embassy in Washington.

King Charles, 76, had originally proposed a private meeting at either Dumfries House or Balmoral in Scotland. That suggestion was included in a letter delivered to Trump in the Oval Office by the UK Prime Minister in February.

However, it appears those informal plans have now been shelved because of timing constraints.

“It has been said that the logistical reasons preventing the private meeting from taking place before the state visit were entirely understood and appreciated by all parties.”

A palace aide told CNN, “His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year.”

Confirmation of the trip means official planning is now underway.

While no date has been confirmed, September is emerging as the likely month.

The late Queen Elizabeth II previously welcomed Trump for a three-day state visit in 2019 during his first term in office.

Traditionally, second-term U.S. presidents are invited for lunch or tea at Windsor Castle — as was the case for Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

But this time, Trump is receiving an “unprecedented” second full state visit. The invitation was extended on the king’s behalf by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a trip to Washington four months ago — an offer Trump quickly accepted.

