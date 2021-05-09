Manny Soso takes nightlife game to new heights in Togo

As nightlife business keeps expanding across the African continent and attracting investors from different walks of life, it is not surprising to see that Nigerians are stepping into the game and showing others the way to follow.

One man who seems to be getting it right with his nightlife business is Edo State-born real estate investor, Imadojiemu Vincent Osas, popular as Manny Soso as he keeps raising the bar in the business to the envy of others.

The young entrepreneur said though he has always dreamt of floating a nightclub that would change the narrative of nightlife across Africa, he started as a hair stylist in Auchi in 2012 and worked with Salatou Events LLC in 2019.

His journey into nightlife business and lifestyle, however, started in 2020 when he floated Manny Soso Club in Lome, Togo, which is rated as one of the biggest in the country.

For him, his dream is to expand the business to other parts of Africa with Nigeria being his next and immediate destination.

