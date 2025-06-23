Mangu attack: Kaduna govt takes responsibility for treatment of survivors — Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said the state government will take full responsibility for the treatment of survivors of the recent attack in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Recall that 12 citizens of Kaduna State were killed when they were attacked by unidentified persons in Mangu LGA, Plateau State, while several others sustained injuries.

In a statement shared on his verified Facebook page, the governor remarked that, “Today, I was at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, to see the surviving victims of the tragic incident in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, where innocent citizens of Kaduna State were brutally murdered and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“During my interaction with the victims, they personally narrated their ordeal. It is truly horrifying what they faced. I am, however, relieved to see that the survivors are recuperating after their harrowing experience in Plateau State, where they had planned to attend a wedding in Quan Pan LGA.

“I reiterated my personal commitment to closely follow up on this case, as well as the operations of security agencies in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. Arrests have been made, and the search for others involved continues. We will not relent until all those responsible face the full weight of the law.

“I also urged the Medical Director of the hospital to ensure the victims receive the best possible care. The Kaduna State Government has assumed full responsibility for their treatment and will provide psychosocial counseling to help them heal from this trauma before they are reunited with their families and reintegrated into society.”

