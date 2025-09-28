Mandy Kiss denies plan to sleep with 100 men, says it was a cruise

Social media influencer Mandy Kiss has backtracked on her controversial announcement of an alleged plan to sleep with 100 men on a live broadcast, insisting it was never a serious attempt but simply “cruise.”

The self-styled “President of Sluts,” who is popular for her provocative content, came under fire after claiming she intended to set a Guinness World Record by engaging in sexual acts with 100 men. The plan, she had suggested, would take place in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Following the outcry, several stakeholders in Ikorodu reportedly called for her arrest, describing the proposed exercise as immoral and a threat to societal values. The backlash quickly spread across social media, with many demanding that authorities step in.

Faced with mounting criticism, Mandy Kiss issued a clarification. She denied having any real intention of going through with the stunt and stressed that the statement was only made for online attention.

“I didn’t mean the attempt to sleep with 100 men, it was all cruise,” she said. “I was never serious about it. I was just catching fun with my followers, and I didn’t think it would be taken this far.”

Her comments come after Guinness World Records publicly distanced itself from her claims, stating there was no recognition for such an act and warning that it could never be monitored or approved.

In a short statement, the GWR explained: “There is no such category, nor could we ever monitor or endorse such an attempt. Any suggestion otherwise is completely false.”

Mandy Kiss, however, maintained that she has no interest in pursuing the controversial idea further. “I know some people believe I was trying to disgrace myself and my community, but I was just joking,” she said. “I never planned anything physical.”

She added that the backlash, including threats of arrest, has made her rethink how she interacts with her audience. According to her, the incident has shown that not every “cruise” should be turned into content.

The influencer also expressed regret over how her remarks were received, admitting that the outrage caught her by surprise. “I was shocked at how far it went. People started saying I should be arrested, and that was never the point,” she said.

Despite the controversy, Mandy Kiss noted that she remains committed to building her brand, but she promised to be more cautious about the kind of statements she makes online. “From now on, I will be careful about what I post, because I don’t want another situation like this,” she said.

