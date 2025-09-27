Metro

Mandy Kiss breaks silence on ‘S3x marathon’ backlash, says it was publicity stunt

Esther Amao
Nigerian content creator, Mandy Kiss

Social media influencer, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has responded to the petition filed against her by the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, over her controversial announcement of a planned “sex marathon.”

The monarch had written to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding her arrest after she declared via Instagram that she intended to set a Guinness World Record by engaging with 100 men in 24 hours. 

He described the plan as “shameful, disgraceful, and a stain on Nigeria’s reputation.”

Guinness World Records also distanced itself from the stunt, clarifying that it does not monitor such attempts due to ethical and safety concerns.

Reacting in a TikTok video, Mandy Kiss admitted the announcement was not real but a desperate publicity move to revive her dwindling online presence.

“I was just trying to see if I was still relevant. Everywhere was dry on my page, so I came up with the idea to boost engagement and get adverts,” she explained, adding that she could not afford legal battles.

