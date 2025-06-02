Mandilas Group highlights economic milestones in Nigeria

Celebrating its 75 years of operation in Nigeria, Mandilas Group Limited has stated that it has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economy, contributing to various sectors, and fostering growth.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Mandilas Group Limited, Ms Ola Debayo-Doherty, made this remark at the weekend during the company’s anniversary thanksgiving service, titled 75 Years of Excellence: Grace & Gratitude.

Tracing the company’s historic journey, Debayo-Doherty noted that Mandilas Group, founded in 1950, has evolved from a small business into a leading player in its industry.

According to her, over the past 75 years, the company has grown, adapted, and evolved to meet the changing needs of customers while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

She reflected on the company’s rich history, spanning back to the 1950s, emphasising that the thanksgiving gathering was not merely a ceremonial event but a moment to express gratitude for the journey that has led to Mandilas’ enduring presence in Nigeria.

She painted a vivid picture of Lagos half a century ago, recalling how the area was primarily water and devoid of modern infrastructure, highlighting the absence of freedom under colonial rule.

She credited the company’s founder, John Basil Mandilas, the first naturalised Nigerian, for his vision, which paved the way for Mandilas to thrive in a post-colonial environment.

She assured all stakeholders that the company remains deeply rooted in Nigerian values.

According to her, the company’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy are substantial, with a significant impact on employment, revenue generation, and economic development.

“Mandilas has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, adapting to changing market trends and consumer needs while maintaining its legacy as a trusted business partner,” Debayo-Doherty said.

The CEO reminisced about Nigeria’s economic challenges, including the structural adjustment programme of the 1980s, which led many businesses to leave the country. She noted that despite these hurdles, Mandilas persevered, maintaining its operations and ensuring the payment of salaries through various economic fluctuations.

She also spoke proudly of Mandilas’ legacy as a distributor of iconic brands, such as Carrier HVAC systems, Transicold Refrigeration and Cold Chain Solutions, and Toyota, as well as its reputation for quality after-sales service through a network of workshops across the country.

Emphasising the collective effort of the team, she encouraged all staff to continue fostering the brand’s strong reputation and anticipated a brighter future for Mandilas’ mobility and cooling solutions divisions.

She added, “As we give thanks for how far we have come, we also look ahead with renewed purpose to shape the next 75 years, guided by the values that have sustained us so far—integrity, care, accountability, reliability, respect for people, and excellence.”

She assured stakeholders that, with a strong foundation and a commitment to excellence, Mandilas is poised to continue making significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy for years to come.

