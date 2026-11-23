Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England, after an “unknown substance” was released during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver on Sunday night.

About 12,000 people were attending the concert when emergency services responded to reports of people experiencing side-effects from the substance, prompting police to declare a major incident.

Manchester police said they were alerted to “reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance”.

“Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time,” Greater Manchester Police’s Steph Parker said, adding that the force was trying to “understand what this substance was”.

The arena, which describes itself as the UK’s largest indoor live entertainment venue, said it was working with police to “identify the cause of the incident”.

The regional ambulance service said it assessed more than 50 people at the scene, some of whom reported “eye and respiratory symptoms”. Decontamination procedures were also carried out at the venue.

Toliver, who has worked with musicians including Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, is currently on the second leg of his “Nitrous” world tour. He is scheduled to perform in London on Monday.