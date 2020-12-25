Manchester City’s Jesus, Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirmed a coronavirus outbreak as they announced two players, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and two unnamed members of staff have tested positive, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

All four now face 10 days of self-isolation as per government guidelines, meaning Walker and Jesus will miss City’s Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.

They are also expected to miss City’s league games against Everton and Chelsea, but could return for their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on January 6.

It comes as fears grow over the spread of the virus within football.

Both Walker and Jesus featured against Arsenal in their 4-1 Carabao Cup win on Tuesday.

Daily Mail revealed earlier this week that Premier League clubs in Tier 4 areas are to revert to twice-weekly Covid testing.

Those under the toughest restrictions are now being screened every 72 hours amid an alarming rise in Covid cases and the discovery of a mutant strain of the virus.

City welcome Newcastle to the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day evening and the game does not seem in jeopardy, despite the spate of positive tests.

The club confirmed in a statement on Friday: “All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

It comes after Fulham confirmed their manager Scott Parker is self-isolating and will not be on the touchline for their game against Southampton. He recorded a negative test, but someone in his household tested positive.

For City, the news that he could be without two key players for the busy festive period will come as a major headache for manager, Pep Guardiola, who has seen his side struggle in front of goal recently so had come to rely on Jesus in particular.

The latest Premier League testing results saw the Premier League confirm seven positive tests for the period between Monday 14 December and Sunday 20 December.

