Management of Nigeria’s diversities best model for restructuring ― Prof Okonkwo

Professor Obiora Okonkwo has said that the equitable and fair management of Nigeria’s diversities is the best model to restructure the country.

Okonkwo, who is a Professor of Business at the University of Abuja and also a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said this in Abuja, at the launch and public presentation of his book ‘”Making Nigeria Work, Pathways to Greatness.”

The 15-chapter book has fresh insights into burning issues such as how Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups could be managed to become a truly united and peaceful nation.

Chapter one of the book focuses on the Value of Diversity: Restructuring to Save Nigeria, while chapter two centres around the Quest for a New Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara model.

Chapter eight discusses Reawakening the Age- long Norms and Values of the people, while chapter 12 touches on the activities of media on national development.

Okonkwo who was a former gubernatorial aspirant at the last Anambra State election also used the occasion to mark his birthday.

He said a restructured system would make Nigerians focus more on what happens in their states.

The don said Nigerians would hold the governor’s and state lawmakers more accountable to them, than it was currently focusing attention on accountability to the federal government.

“For example, nothing stops the states in the South-East from collaborating to build railways or monorails, to connect all state capitals in the region and boost economic activities that will drive the development of the region.

“Such collaboration could also extend to the South-South region for mutual benefits, states in other regions could also collaborate to pursue development that is of mutual benefit to them.

“In doing this, states are now forced to look at their diversity to get integrated backward and make use of the best, because regions will be in development competition.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“This is the sort of thing that restructuring will achieve, it is not already happening because our current system of government enthrones a leadership recruitment system that does not allow for the best from our diversity,” he said in the book.

Furthermore, the Chairman/CEO of United Nigeria Airlines said the 262-page book was his gift and contribution to the educational institutions, gift to the intellectual team.

He added that the longer the nation waits to restructure, the deeper the wound and the hurt it experiences.

“When we talk of true federalism, it does not mean taking what does not belong to anybody, it means people having what they should have and doing what they should do.

“The center has taken so much, the center still remains, active, with its own dedicated area of activities.

“In true federalism, you have powers in different states, doing also what they ought to do given by the constitution.

“This was a negotiated constitution before independence, it helped us, it brought about the fastest development, we have ever seen in this country.

“It will bring an end to a lot of issues, I hope the argument and opinion I have in the book will help people to know that this is not intended to hurt anybody or deprive anybody, but is to make us happier in this one entity Nigeria, where there will be equity, justice and fairness,” he noted.

Professor ABC Nwosu, who wrote the forward of the book hailed Professor Okonkwo as a rare breed that has successfully combined entrepreneurship, intellectualism and politics for the betterment of Nigeria.

Nwosu, who was a Minister of Health noted that it was pedestrian to think that restructuring was asking people to go back to the regions. He added that nobody wants that in a federation.

He said Okonkwo put restructuring in proper perspective by saying that restructuring entailed managing all diversities in the country as each ethnic nationalities were created to be in Nigeria, and has an equal right in Nigeria.

“There are no senior and junior Nigerians and there will never be, anything that want to make for having a senior and junior Nigerian, would be attracting trouble,” he said.

He said the selfless service of late Michael Okpara ensured that many people benefited from it selfless service.

He commended the use of Micheal Okpara as a model of governance to leaders, adding that any one who aspires to be like Michael Okpara was on the right track on governance.

High point of the occasion was unveiling and launch of the book by the Chairman of the occasion and former President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Saraki, and the Special Guest of Honour, former Secretary to Government of the Federation Senator Anyim Pius Ayim.

Others present at the event are the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, Sen Uche Ekwunife, captains of industry, among other dignitaries.