Man who won £1m Scratch Card lottery regrets quitting job after jackpot

A Norwich-based builder, Adam Lopez, who struck £1 million on a scratch card, has opened up about how leaving his job after the win left him feeling lost and detached from his former life.

Adam Lopez, 39, went from having £12.40 in his bank account to £1,000,012.40 after scooping the National Lottery prize in July.

Adam decided to leave his job to figure out what to do with his new wealth and spent the next few months celebrating. But the excitement came to a halt when he was rushed to hospital in September after suffering a bilateral pulmonary embolism.

“I knew what I was doing was going to come to an end eventually, and it nearly came to an end in the worst possible way. It was a massive, massive wake-up call,” he told the BBC.

Adam said his life had been an “absolute rollercoaster” since the win, adding that he had been “partying for the last three months” and “burning the candle at both ends.”

He said the money had allowed him to experience things he never could before but admitted he went about it the wrong way.

“It became apparent about three weeks ago… with a blood clot in my leg which spread to my lungs,” he said. “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t breathe. I rang the ambulance, I got wheeled into the ambulance from my house and the biggest life-changing thing I had was laying in the back of that ambulance and hearing the sirens.”

Adam, who spent eight days in hospital, thanked the healthcare workers who saved his life, saying it didn’t matter how much money you had when your life was at risk.

He now plans to focus on recovery, which doctors say could take six to nine months.

Adam said he later regretted leaving his job because it took away the structure he was used to. “I no longer had a routine and felt a complete disconnect from the life I was used to,” he said.

In the summer, he recalled buying the lucky scratch card at a corner shop while stopping for a drink. “Once in the car I played the scratch card and when I saw the £1 million, I didn’t know what to do with myself, so shoved the scratch card in the glovebox without even thinking,” he said.

“I always thought I’d scream if I ever won big but when it actually happened, I was stunned into complete silence.”

When he told his family the good news, his mother “went off like a balloon” with excitement.

“Seeing my balance go from £12.40 to £1,000,012.40 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment,” he said.

(BBC)

