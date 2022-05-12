Man who runs Yahoo Academy in N3m per annum apartment arrested with 16 ‘trainees’

A man who runs an academy where internet fraudsters are being trained to defraud people has been arrested along with 16 trainees at the academy by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the commission said on Thursday, May 12.

The man, whose name was given as Afolabi Samad, was arrested with the 16 trainees at the academy at Peace Estate, Lokogoma, a suburb of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which he was said to have rented for the sum of N3 million per annum.

They were arrested in the early morning of Thursday in a sting operation by the operatives of the Abuja zonal command of the commission following intelligence gathered about the activities of the academy.

It was gathered that Samad, who is an internet fraudster, opened the academy in a three-bedroom flat and was training young men in the art of defrauding people in the apartment which he was said to have rented for the sum of N3 million per annum.

According to a statement by the anti graft agency on Thursday, at the point of their arrest, items recovered from him and the trainees included two vehicles: a Lexus SUV and a Toyota Highlander SUV; laptops, phones of various brands, charms, other incriminating documents, among others.





The statement added that those arrested had given useful information to the operatives and they are expected to be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigations.