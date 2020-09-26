Man who defiled friend’s 7-year-old deaf daughter says ‘devil pushed me’

A 46-year-old man, Ifeanyi Atogu, who allegedly defiled his friend’s seven-years-old deaf and dumb daughter, has voluntarily confessed before the Anambra State Police Command that it was the devil that influenced and manipulated him to the act.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the Police Command’s PRO, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect allegedly lured the girl and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her.

According to Mohammed, “On the 24/9/2020 Police operatives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Ifeanyi Atogu ‘m’ aged 46years of Ofenta Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly lured his friend’s daughter, who is deaf and dumb, aged 7-years-old and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

He said: “Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical examination where a penetration was confirmed by the medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed and attribute his act to devil’s influence and manipulations.”

He said case would be transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

