Man wants to sacrifice 60 camels to help Putin win Ukraine war

A Russian shaman has announced plans to sacrifice 60 camels in a traditional religious ritual aimed at securing victory for President Vladimir Putin in the country’s war against Ukraine.

Artur Tsybikov, 53, who describes himself as Russia’s “Supreme Shaman”, intends to sacrifice five camels every month to seek the support of ancient Slavic gods for Russia’s military campaign.

According to British newspaper Metro, Tsybikov hopes to begin the ritual this month in Angarsk, near Irkutsk in eastern Siberia.

“We want to send 60 camels to the Slavic gods to ask for their forgiveness, help and support,” he said.

He added that the ritual would involve inviting ancestral gods, feeding them and seeking their assistance to bring the conflict to an end with a Russian victory.

“All the ancestral gods will come. We will feed them, sit with them, talk to them and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Tsybikov said the sacrifices would be carried out on behalf of the different peoples of Russia.

Animal rights campaigners condemn plan

The proposed ritual has attracted criticism from animal rights campaigners and other practitioners of shamanism.

Critics have described the planned slaughter as animal cruelty and questioned its connection to traditional religious practices.

Some fellow shamans have also rejected Tsybikov’s interpretation of the ritual, arguing that camel sacrifices have no place in their traditions.

A Tuvan shaman, Aleftina Sagaan-Ool, dismissed Tsybikov as a “clown” and said the killing of animals would not influence the outcome of the war.

“The death of animals will not stop the war,” she said.

Camels are regarded as sacred in some regions of Siberia, adding to concerns among critics about the proposed sacrifice.

Previous camel sacrifice

Tsybikov has previously conducted a similar ritual.

In 2019, he sacrificed five camels in an event intended to strengthen Russia. The animals were reportedly killed, dismembered and their remains burned on a ceremonial bonfire.

Police declined to prosecute him for animal cruelty following that incident, according to Metro.

The shaman has also been known for publicly supporting Putin during elections.

He declared himself Russia’s “Supreme Shaman” in August, although several other practitioners have rejected his claim to the title.

Tsybikov has also made controversial political statements, including claiming that jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been “eliminated by higher powers” because he was “rocking the boat”.

Criticism amid fears of reprisals

The controversy has also raised concerns among some shamans about publicly challenging Tsybikov because of his perceived political loyalty to the Russian president.

A shaman from Buryatia told Metro that criticising Tsybikov could lead to people being branded enemies of the state.

“If you’re against Artur, you’re against Russia,” the shaman said.

“If you start criticising him, you automatically become an enemy of the people.”

The planned ritual comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, with Tsybikov expressing confidence that the sacrifices would help bring the conflict to an end in Russia’s favour.

(Metro UK)