Man United sack Carrick, line up Pochettino as replacement

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick as head coach after a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season.

Carrick leaves the club less than six months after signing a two-year contract, having overseen United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have managed just three wins in 15 matches this season, with their poor run leaving them in the relegation zone.

According to Sky Sports, United have reached an agreement with former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Old Trafford.

However, the Argentine is expected to remain in charge of the United States national team for their Nations League fixtures against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday before beginning his new role.

Sky Sports News reports that Pochettino has a £7m release clause in his recently signed contract with the US Soccer Federation, with discussions over his departure expected to gather pace.

Carrick’s dismissal follows United’s 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, when they fought back from two goals down to secure a point at Old Trafford.

The result came after another comeback victory against Roma in the Champions League, but the improved performances were not enough to convince the club’s hierarchy to retain the former midfielder.

Carrick was initially appointed interim head coach in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

He won 12 of his 17 matches in charge, guiding United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League.

His impressive run earned him a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award and a permanent appointment in May, when he signed a contract until 2028.

However, his side’s struggles this season have brought his time at the club to an early end.

United are now set to appoint Pochettino as their eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

The Argentine has previously been considered for the Old Trafford job on three occasions.