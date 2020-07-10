Man United may face Wolves in Europa League semi finals showdown

Following is the draw for the 2019/2020 Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
Second leg matches of the last 16 ties will be played at the clubs’ respective home stadiums.
However, two ties where the first leg did not take place —- Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs AS Roma —- will be played over a single leg in Germany.
Quarter-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in Germany)
– Quarter-final (QF) 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
– QF 2: Manchester United or LASK vs Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen
– QF 3: Inter Milan or Getafe vs Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
– QF 4: Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla or AS Roma
Semi-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 in Germany)
– Semi-final (SF): Winners of QF 4 vs Winners of QF 2
– SF: Winners of QF 3 vs Winners of QF 1.
