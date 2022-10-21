Man tells court how sound engineer was killed after Okada rider raised false alarm in Lekki

Balogun, who was led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, as the first prosecution witness, said the defendants unlawfully killed David Imoh by beating him to pulp and setting him ablaze.

Dahiru Ayuba and five others, Susan Moses, Chigozie Anthony, Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella and Sunday Azi, were arraigned before the court over the murder of a 37-year-old Imoh, and attempted murder of his colleagues.

They were arraigned before Justice I. O. Harrison in July on six counts of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder and grievous harm brought against them by the Lagos State government.

The events that led to the death of Imoh and the hospitalisation of Francis Olatimiji and Phillip Balogun due to mob action by commercial motorcyclists occurred on Thursday, May 12, at the NITEL Junction, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

At the commencement of trial on Friday, the DPP called Philip Balogun who told Justice Harrison how he was mobbed by the six defendants alongside Olatunji and the late Imoh.

He said he sustained injuries on the head and ear and was in the hospital for five days, adding that he was still receiving eye treatment at Ikeja.

Balogun said the third defendant (Moses) was the person who pointed out where the deceased was hiding in a bar.

The case was adjourned till November 29 for the continuation of the trial.

