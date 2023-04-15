It was a tragic end as a popular butcher reportedly stabbed his wife to death in Warri, Delta following a heated argument.

The incident, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered happened on Thursday evening, April 13, 2023.

The suspect, according to sources, tried to scoop hot water to bathe, after he returned home from Igbudu market where he butchers and sells meat.

However, his wife allegedly asked him not to touch the water claiming he does not give them money for upkeep or to fill the gas at home.

The suspect reportedly ignored his wife and went straight to the gas to scoop the hot water. A fight broke out between the couple which led to the suspect allegedly stabbing his wife severally until she collapsed.

At that point, the suspect rushed his wife to a private hospital for treatment where she died.

Pained by the development, his daughter rushed to the Police Station and reported the matter and the suspect was immediately arrested.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

