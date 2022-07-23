Man stabs policewoman to death in Edo

The police have arrested a man in Benin, the Edo State capital over the suspected murder of a female police officer last Friday.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but a source explained that the policewoman had reportedly fallen out with her neighbour who earlier threatened to kill her.

Upon the threat, the policewoman informed her colleagues and documented the threat which led to the neighbour’s arrest.

The suspect was said to have apologised and swore that he didn’t mean to harm her, an action which made the policewoman agree to his release after signing an undertaking to support his denial.

The suspect whose identity is yet to be verified was granted bail.

Shortly after he was released, the suspect however stormed the residence of the police inspector in the Uselu area of the Edo State capital the following morning with his gang members and stabbed her severally.

The remains of the policewoman who died on the spot have since been deposited at a mortuary in Benin.

The police have reportedly arrested her alleged attacker who is said to have attributed the murderous action to a fit of anger.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, is yet to make any public statement on the incident which has been trending on the state Police Command’s social media platform.

