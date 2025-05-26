Man stabs brother to death in Ondo over missing stabilizer

A 23-year-old tailor, Faith Adeola, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly stabbing a middle-aged man, Gbenga Olotu, to death with a knife.

Adeola was said to have stabbed Olotu on May 10, 2025, during an argument over a missing stabilizer in their compound in the Ikese community, Oka-Akoko, in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Adeola, popularly known as Chelsea, had an open altercation with the deceased—who was a neighbour and area brother—over the missing stabilizer, which led to a fight.

The deceased, Olotu, who was reportedly under the influence of hard drugs, attempted to stab Adeola and his wife with a knife. However, while struggling for control of the weapon, Olotu was stabbed in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital, but all efforts to save him proved unsuccessful, as he was pronounced dead by the doctors a few minutes after arrival.

The suspect was arrested by the police in the Oka-Akoko Division and was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Akure.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Folashade Adeyemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence around 2:30 p.m. on May 10, 2025.

The charge read: “Faith Adeola ‘m’, on May 10, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m., at Ikese community, Oka-Akoko, in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did unlawfully stab one Olotu Gbenga ‘m’, a.k.a. ‘Zagazar’, with a knife in the chest and also hit him with a piece of wood on his body, which resulted in his death.”

She said the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006. However, the defendant’s plea was not taken.

Adeyemi prayed the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defence counsel sought an adjournment to enable his client to respond to the application filed by the prosecution.

Magistrate Mrs. R.I. Adelakin adjourned the case till May 29 for the hearing of the application and ruling, and consequently ordered the remand of the defendant at the SCID, Akure.

