A man identified as Ikechukwu, who was killed by a lady suspected to be the lesbian partner of his wife has been buried in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

The news of the death of Ikechukwu broke in early August 2022, as he was said to have been stabbed to death by his wife’s lesbian partner after he allegedly caught both of them in bed in his house.

Another version of the story also had it that the deceased had stopped the relationship between his wife and her lesbian partner, a development that irked the partner, causing her to always torment the family.

Sources said the alleged killer was fond of seizing money given to her lover’s house help to buy items, and on a fateful day, she seized money from the house help, which was meant for fuel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Unable to withstand the humiliation, Ikechukwu was said to have charged to the home of the wife’s lesbian partner and warned her seriously, but she dared him, and when an argument ensued, she stabbed him with a knife, leading to his death.

Sources from Onitsha who spoke to Tribune Online said the man was buried in Onitsha at the weekend, with many members of his cult groups displaying their affection for him.

“It was like a big celebration. I think he is a member of a cult group. His cult members carried his casket on their shoulder from Boromeo Hospital back to his home at Inland town, Onitsha, while the ambulance hired to carry him was driving empty behind them.

“His friends were shooting in the air and gyrating. Even the casket in which he was buried was customized with the logo of the cult he belonged.”

Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery





Man stabbed by wife’s lesbian partner buried in Onitsha

SOS-SAM: Buhari’s Lamentation In Owerri

Man stabbed by wife’s lesbian partner buried in Onitsha