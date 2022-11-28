Man shares amazing transformation of baby he rescued from the roadside

A young Nigerian man identified as Benkingsley Nwashara has taken to Twitter to share the amazing transformation of a 2-year-old girl he rescued five months ago after she was dumped by the roadside in Agbani, Enugu State.

According to the young man, the little girl was birthed by a mentally challenged woman who normally stays at Eke Agbani, Enugu State.

In a post dated June 15, 2022, the Twitter user explained how he found the poor girl in a heart-wrenching situation, adding that she had suffered tremendously.

He also lamented how rain battered the little girl while the market women who were around could not do anything to help the poor girl.

He wrote, “I just picked an abandoned 2 year old baby by the roadside somewhere in Agbani, Enugu State. She was given birth to by a mad woman who normally stays at Eke Agbani. Took her to the police station and the DPO said we should take her home and clean her up and bring her back tomorrow.

“I will give an update tomorrow. This baby has suffered tremendously. She sat at that same spot while all the rain that fell yesterday battered her. The market women didn’t do nothing. I will post videos tomorrow and other updates.

“At the police station in Agbani, Enugu State. As at now, we’ve cleaned her up and she’s eating like someone who hasn’t eaten since she was born. Her body is full of sore. Please we need advice on the proper diet to feed her for now. I don’t know how to take care of babies.”

Sharing the latest update about the little girl five months later after she was rescued, the young man who has been taking care of the baby since then took to Twitter on Sunday to share pictures of how healthy and nourished the girl looks now.

“How it was vs How it’s going. You can’t tell me that God is not faithful.” He captioned 2 pictures of when the girl was just rescued and what she looks like now.

In another post on Monday, he wrote, “She went from being an abandoned child diagnosed with Kwashiorkor to being plump and with a home and family. God is the greatest.”

Social media users have however flooded the young man’s Twitter page with praises and encomium for turning the life of the little girl around for good.