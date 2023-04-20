Festus Stephen, a middle-aged man, has been convicted and condemned to death by hanging for murdering his companion, Mohammed Sani (Jega), for N30,000.

The court heard that on or about October 19, 2018, at Sabon Pegi, Festus of Sabon Pegi bye-pass, Yola town, Yola South LGA, killed his friend,, one Mohammed Sali (Jega, by beating him multiple times with the intent to kill him.

According to the prosecution team, the defendant loaned N30,000 to the deceased, who happened to be his buddy, but Mohammed was unable to repay the money on time.

The court heard that when both of them were in the room on that tragic day, the convinct asked that the deceased repay him his money, but the late Jega reportedly promised him that he would pay back next week.

This led in a heated quarrel right after they had taken codeine and smoked Indian hemp in the room.

According to the prosecution team, the deceased attempted to stab the convict with a knife beneath the bed, but the convict swiftly took up a cutlass and [email protected] him twice on the head, causing the victim to collapse in his pool of blood and died.

The prosecution team told the court that the convict hurriedly picked up a packet of cigarette, locked the door and fled to Mubi where he committed another murder and is currently standing another trial for alleged culpable homicide before Hon. Justice Danladi Muhammed led High Court.

Delivery judgement in the case, the presiding judge, Justice Bulila Ladokiya Ikharo, said

“It is very clear that the defendant had intention of k!lling the deceased. He used a cutlass and [email protected] the deceased twice on the head, a very vital part of the body. As if that was not enough, he locked him up in the room in his pool and left. On the whole, I hereby find and hold that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt and I so convict the defendant as charged.

I wish I could do otherwise considering the fact that the convict is a young man, but my hands are tied. The provision of Section 192 (a) of the Penal Code is mandatory and must be carried out.”





