Man returns home after walking around the world for 28 years

Fifty-six-year-old British citizen, Karl Bushby, has returned to his family’s home after spending 28 years becoming the first person to walk continuously around the world.

Bushby, a former paratrooper, set off from the southern tip of Chile in November 1998 on what was supposed to be a 12-year trip by foot up through the Americas, across the Bering Strait into Russia and into Europe, traversing 36,000 miles, visiting four continents and 29 countries.

His progress, however, was slowed several times, including an arrest in Russia on allegations of being a spy where he was threatened with deportation.

He also encountered a polar bear, was held at gunpoint and had to replace the trolley he used to transport his belongings after it broke down, The Guardian of UK reported.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also said Bushby walked the last few miles from Hull City Hall to his mother’s home, where he greeted her for the first time in 28 years.

“Where have you been?” Angela, his mother, joked.

German filmmaker, Werner Herzog, was also in attendance at the reunion. He’s planning to make a documentary about Bushby’s adventure.

In another development, a 60-year-old man in Pennsylvania, United States, broke a Guinness World Record by attending 1,207 movie screenings in a single year — an average of 3.3 movies per day.

Glenwood Hoskin Jr. told Guinness World Records he was looking around online when he learned about the titles for the most cinema productions attended of the same film and the most films seen in a cinema in one year.

The first title, which stands at 292 showings, seemed out of reach due to the short amount of time movies remain in theaters in the streaming era, so he set his sights on the latter record.

Hoskin started his attempt in April 2024 and attended 1,207 movies before reaching the one-year mark in April 2025.

He said he would begin each day by looking at the day’s listings and planning out how to see the most movies possible from early morning until midnight.