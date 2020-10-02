Man rapes 13-year-old girl to death in Lagos

By Olalekan Olabulo
The police in Lagos State have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 13- year old girl to death in the Ejigbo area of the state.

The lifeless body of the teenage girl was reportedly found in one of the rooms at 4 Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo, occupied by the suspect, identified as Ajom Brimcewim Tabi .

The mother of the deceased girl had sent her on an errand, when the suspect lured her into his apartment and raped her to death.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect to Tribune Online.

Adejobi said “on 30/09/2020, at about 2030hrs, one Favor Okechukwu, 13years was sent on an errand by her mother to go and buy a carton of Gala for her at Olanrewaju street, Ejigbo but when Favour did not return on time, a search  party was raised to look for her, till when her father came back from work and he joined in the search for the girl too.”

“Later information got to them that a girl had been raped to death at No 4, Olanrewaju street Ejigbo.

On getting there, the body of  Favour Okechukwu was found dead in a room that belongs to one Ajom  Brimcewil Tabi at No 4, Olanrewaju street, Ejigbo, Lagos.” 

According to the police image maker ” the  body was found stark naked with blood flowing out of her private part. The said Brimcewil Tabi has been arrested and detained.”

Lagos State commissioner of police has ordered for a thorough investigation into the case. 

Adejobi stressed that he condemns the barbaric act, vowing to fight rape, defilement and other crimes headlong in Lagos State.

