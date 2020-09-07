Man protests rape of six-year-old daughter, demands justice

Angered by the violation of his six-year-old daughter who reportedly lured her with rice and egg to defile her, a middle-aged man yesterday took to the main streets of Benin demanding for justice.

The alleged rapist defiled the infant at Edobor Street, off Uwelu quarters in Egor Local Government Area of Benin, Edo State.

The father of the girl, Okehelem Palace Oyenma who spoke during a protest march to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council said that he noticed that the little girl was not well when he saw her bleeding profusely from her private part.

According to him, the suspected rapist took his daughter through the backyard to his house, bought her rice and egg which he used to seduce her.

“My daughter told me that after feeding her, he pulled her pant, puts his fingers and after that, he inserted his pen*s.

“After that, my daughter started bleeding seriously. So, because of the curfew, the vigilance group assisted me and my wife to look for my daughter that night and not knowing that she was with the rapist in his house.

“She told me that after he finished raping her, he asked her if she could find her way back home. We wanted her to take us to the house of the rapist that night but she said she couldn’t locate the house that night.

“So the following day, I asked her to take her mother to the rapist house while I went to the Textile Mill police station to relay my complaint.

“When the police and I got to the Obiyan’s house, we met him and his native doctor with his charms inside his parlour.”

He continued: “According to the native doctor, they have already gone to buy drugs for my daughter to stop her bleeding. On the floor was a handkerchief stained with her blood and some other charms.

“The police further arrested the boy and the native doctor. The rapist said he sent two persons, a boy and a young lady to buy the drugs and that they spent N2,000 for the drugs.”

He said the test conducted on her, showed that she was defiled.

The distraught father lamented that test results from the police clinic and the government hospital where she was taken for treatment both shows that there were penetrations.

Almost in tears, Oyenma called on the police to investigate and ensure that the innocent get justice.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor said the matter was already in court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…Man protests raped daughter

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…Man protests raped daughter Man protests raped daughter

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…Man protests raped daughter Man protests raped daughter