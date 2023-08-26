Everyone has something to contribute to the society, regardless of status. Such is the mindset of Clinton Ishaku, a physically challenged man. He is lame and on crutches. Holding his crutches with one hand, he controls traffic voluntarily at West of Mines Junction, in Jos, Plateau State.

Not minding his physical condition, Ishaku, dressed in what looks like a military uniform, said he was happy doing what he does and believed that it is best to get busy with whatever one finds to do because “there is no food for a lazy man.”

Though born without any disability, he told Saturday Tribune that he was thrown by whirlwind when he was very little and that led to his present condition.

Dedicated and determined to work whether under the sun or in the rain, Ishaku travels every day from Bassa to West of Mines, a duty post he made for himself.

“My name is Clinton Ishaku, I have been controlling traffic here since 2010. I was not born like this. I was flung by whirlwind when I was very little. I had just started walking then when I was swept away by the wind.

“I was taken to the hospital and I was given some injections and that was how the injections affected my legs. My parents were later told that accidents like that did not require injections,” he said.

He revealed that his parent’s separation led him to move to Jos from Kaduna State after his mother remarried and gave birth to six children.

“My parents had some misunderstanding and they separated. It was the man my mother remarried that took me as his son and took care of me but after my mother had six children, I decided to leave them to fend for myself and that was how I came to Jos. I couldn’t even complete my primary education,” he told Saturday Tribune.

After moving to Jos to fend for himself, he started begging to make ends meet before switching to other jobs and later found the junction that brought him joy because of the traffic he controlled.

“I started begging at Terminus by old Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Murtala Muhammed Way in Jos. Then one policeman saw me and asked me to stop because I’m a Christian and I also did not want the shame and stigma that came with begging.

“So, I started fixing generators and motorcycles. I even went to the NYSC orientation camp to teach the skill but crisis separated me and the Igbo man I was with.





“I became a conductor, later a booking clerk and then I went to do some weight lifting at the Rwang Pam township stadium. When I noticed the traffic situation at this junction, I decided to come and control the vehicles even without any payment from anybody or government. At that time, I had moved to the army barracks in the 3rd armored division in Bassa Local Government Area and that is where I come from every day.”

The volunteer traffic man said he found joy and satisfaction in what he does and cannot afford to sit around and watch the road get choked and through that, he was contributing to the society.

“The road is always choked so I decided to always be here to clear the traffic and I am happy. I like the job, and again, no food for a lazy man. It’s better to for one to be out doing something than just sit around and beg. I don’t like to just sit and lazy around, so I find this really enjoyable.

“I am always happy and satisfied whenever the road is clear and free. I am not comfortable when the road is jammed. Most times, it’s because of people’s impatience and carelessness.

“I feel I am helping the government and contributing my quota to the society and I thank God because I found something to do. Under the sun or in the rain, you will find me here,” he told Saturday Tribune.

Ishaku said his efforts had earned him some awards but still pray and desire that government would “at least employ me so I can have something at the end of the month.”

“Some people respect me while some keke (tricycle) drivers don’t respect me but I still like the job. I have received 10 awards because of this thing I am doing and I am also a member of the rotary club Plateau State chapter.

“I am praying and hoping that the government will help me with employment as a traffic warder, so I can have something come in at the end of every month. I am always here, even under the rain, just to ensure that the road is clear.

“Governor Lalong saw me and said he liked what I was doing and promised to employ me but I don’t know how possible that is now,” he added.

Ishaku urged good people like him to step forward and contribute to the society to serve as a push for our leaders to do better.

He also thanked God for the goodwill he had been enjoying through people though some have called him names but his is proud of what he does.

“I am praying to God to touch the hearts of good people to come out and contribute to our society because through that, our leaders would see their flaws and begin to do better.

“I also thank God for the goodwill I’ve enjoyed from people. I don’t beg but people freely give me gifts because they saw the work I’m putting in here.

“Alhough some people have insulted and called me names but I know that I am happy and I am not a lazy man and I am proud of what I am doing even after my father had abandoned me and my late sister,” he said.

