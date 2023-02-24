By: Alphonsus Agborh, Asaba

Delta police command has said it was on top of the Thursday night shooting in the Ugbolu community in the Oshimili north council area of the state, which left two persons dead and a motorbike burnt.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, only the corpse of a man set ablaze and the motorcycle were discovered on Friday morning.

The police image maker could not confirm whether the attackers were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) as alleged by the locals however said the investigation has been stepped up.

The sleepy community near Asaba, the state capital, was rattled when gunmen shot sporadically, causing serious fear in the neighbourhood.

