Man linked to arms smuggling not serving in UK Military – British High Commission

The British High Commission in Nigeria has clarified that a man linked to an alleged arms trafficking case in Delta State is not a serving officer of the UK Armed Forces, countering claims made in recent media reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission said the individual named in connection with the operation uncovered by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has no current affiliation with the British military.

“The individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces,” a spokesperson for the British High Commission stated.

The Commission further explained that although the individual previously had links to the British military, he served only as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves and had been discharged. At no point did he hold a commissioned officer status.

Citing legal and privacy obligations under common law and the UK’s Data Protection Act, the High Commission said it could not release additional personal details about the former service member.

It also called on the media to report the facts accurately, especially in matters involving public interest and international relations.

For additional information on UK personnel, journalists have been directed to contact the Commission’s Press and Public Affairs team.

