A man by the name of Joly Tjang turned himself into the military, after killing his wife and her alleged lover in Cameroon.

According to information obtained, the incident took place early on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Makak, a village in Nyong, the central region.

Joly Tjang, who killed his wife and her alleged lover in Cameroon, has handed himself over to the military.

According to the information gathered, the incident took place early on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Makak, a village in Nyong, the central region.

On the Maka-Yaounde road, Tyang, a well-known driver, alleged that he caught his wife and the man together.

He then drove to the Eseka Gendarmerie Brigade and turned himself into the on-duty police officers.

In the course of questioning, he admitted to using a machete to kill the victims and leaving their dead bodies beside the road.

Investigative work is being done by the authorities.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE