Man kills self after incest with daughter in Imo

An average man whose identity cannot be ascertained, a native of Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State has committed suicide by hanging himself after he was caught having canal knowledge of his daughter.

A source narrated to Tribune Online in Owerri that the man had been forcing her 17-year-old daughter to sleep with him for a very long time before the bubble burst on him.

According to the source, the villagers who had been suspicious of his incest with his daughter had earlier approached him but he denied it blatantly.

Again some of their kinsmen who were not satisfied with the reasons he gave to them decided to keep their eyes on the father and daughter until unfortunately both of them were caught in the act.

The source said that angry youths around were able to apprehend the man even as he attempted to jump out from the window of his building.

He was later dragged to the palace of the traditional ruler of the area where he was said to have confessed to the crime.

He was made to appease the gods of the land by performing traditional sacrifice but realising the shameful act he had landed himself to, he hanged himself on a tree in a nearby bush.

The man was said to have told his daughter to forgive him but also told her that he could not live to bear the stigma of his act.

Her daughter on interrogation claimed her father had been threatening to kill her if she exposed their secret affair to the public.

The source said: “She told us that her father has been sleeping with her since she was 16 years, she even threatened to kill her if she reveals their affair to the mother who is a trader.”

According to the source, whenever her mother took her goods to the market every day, she did not know what was going on between them.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that such incest had happened in the community before and a proper punishment handed to the culprits but he said he was surprised that despite the punishment meant to serve as a deterrent, another abomination had taken place in the community.

