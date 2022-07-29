Man kills, buries lover in bedroom for alleged ritual in Bayelsa

A 27-year-old male identified as Joseph Fekala who hails from Ikibiri Community, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been arrested for strangling his 26 years old lover, Kate Ogwoh, to death on 28th July 2022.

According to Bayelsa State Police Command’s report, after strangling his lover to death for yet-to-be verified reasons, Joseph allegedly buried her remains in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

However, neighbours of the suspected killer claimed that the scene of the killing suggests that his intention was to use the late Miss Kate for a money ritual which is popularly known as “Yahoo Plus”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, in a statement announced that the suspect has been arrested following a tip-off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 8 am.

The statement read “Joseph Fekala, 27 years of Ikibiri Community, but residing at Okaka, strangled one Kate Ogwoh, f, 26 years to death on 28th July 2022. He buried the deceased in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

“The suspect was arrested following a tip-off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 0800 hours. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department. The investigation is ongoing.”

