Man kills 60-year-old woman with shovel in Ebonyi

A man identified as Ezeoke Chidera from Egugho Ezzagu in the Ishielu Local Government Area was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman with a shovel.

The victim, Mrs. Awoke Rose, who was from the same village as the accused, died after being brutally beaten by him.

It was gathered that the accused and the victim were living in the same compound.

The Ebonyi State Police Command announced this in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to Ukandu, Ezeoke struck the deceased multiple times and then left her lying in a pool of blood.

The statement reads “On 02/06/2025 at about 0600hrs, we received a report that one EZEOKE CHIDERA, who lives in the same compound with Mrs AWOKE ROSE F AGED ABOUT 60YRS at Egugho Ezzagu in Ishielu LGA, attacked the said Mrs Awoke Rose hitting her several times with a shovel and abandoned her in a pool of her blood.”

According to a police spokesperson, officers from the command apprehended the suspect.

The command is currently investigating to understand the motive behind the brazen attack, Ukandu said.

