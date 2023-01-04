Man in police net for killing own father in Akwa-Ibom

“Akwa-Ibom State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a middle-aged man, Joseph Friday over the murder of his biological father, Friday Usanga”

Akwa-Ibom State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a middle-aged man, Joseph Friday over the murder of his biological father, Friday Usanga, which he accused of stalling his progress with witchcraft powers.

The accused, who hails from Nsit Ibom Local council of the state, according to the statement, said he had a dream where his father was manipulating him with strange powers and on waking up, decided to do away with him.

The command also reports the arrest of another man, one Akpan Okon Akpan, for the murder of his brother Junior Ime Philip after he poured fuel on him, setting him ablaze and leading to his death because of a disagreement over a phone charger.

State Police Commissioner Olatoye Durosinmi told newsmen while parading the suspect and others in Uyo yesterday that the arrest of Friday followed a petition from one Mrs Eno Friday Wilson about the murder of her 65-year-old husband.

“Operatives of Nsit Ibom Division arrested one Joseph Friday ‘m’, Son of the deceased who killed his father by beating him to death, dragged his lifeless body to the side of the road and abandoned it there.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and alleged that he sees his father in his dreams and strongly believes he was going to harm him,” Durosinmi said.

It is said to be one of these very breakthroughs in crime last month it arrested a car-snatching syndicate and a group of cultists who were planning to attack a rival group.

“Similarly, On 08/12/2022 at about 1430hrs, through a coordinated actionable intelligence, SIB Operatives accosted a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep V8 2016 Model along Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Road at Okobo Ibiono Ibom and arrested a member of a car snatching syndicate, one Prince Lawrence Williams Akpan “a.k.a IROKO” ‘m’ of Itumbonuso Village in Ini Local Government Area

“Akpan was taking the car out of the State to be sold. The said car belongs to one Barr. Inyang Samuel Ukpabio, ‘m’ of No. 3 Senator Ibok Essien Street, Shelter Afrique Uyo.

“Also in the early hours of 13/12/2022, Operatives of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Command received an intelligence report that a cult group was about to attack their rival group and cause unrest in the State as a result of an assault on one of their members.





“Operatives stormed their hideout at Ikot Efre Itak Village in Ikono LGA, where four cult suspects were arrested, namely; (i) Godwin Akpan Sunday ‘m’ a.k.a 2pac Shakur age 27yrs from Mkpat Enin, (ii) Kopdara Godwin Okon a.k.a eye shadow ‘m’ 23 yrs from Ikono, (iii) Friday Isaac George, a.k.a Network ‘m’ 24yrs from Ikono and (IV) Emeti-Mfon Godwin Okon, a.k.a Harizona age 20yrs.

“Suspects confessed belonging to Mafia and lion confraternity respectively in Uyo. Items recovered from them include one English-made Beretta pistol and five live cartridges.” He explained.

