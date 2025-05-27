Man in Court over murder, drinking of uncle’s blood in Ebonyi

Mr Emmanuel Nwedu, 40 years old, appeared before Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court 11 on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his uncle and reportedly drinking his blood.

The plea of Nwedu, who is facing a count charge of murder, was not taken.

Nwedu had no legal representation in court.

The Senior State Counsel, Mr Emmanuel Alo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 24th May at Ugboenyim, Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Alo explained that the defendant caused the death of Mr Godwin Nwedu by striking him on the forehead with a stick.

“The defendant thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 329 (1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of 2009.”

Following the submission of the original case file, the prosecuting counsel prayed that the defendant be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Abakaliki.

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

He further directed that the matter be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further prosecution.

The case was adjourned until 11th June for a report on compliance.

