Man in court for allegedly stealing bibles

A 37-year-old man, Godwin Idumu, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing four bibles valued at N72,230 from a supermarket. (NAN)

The defendant, a sales representative who resides at 9 Emmanuel St., Maryland, Lagos, is being tried for defilement and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on December. 4, 2021, and June 3, 2022, at Ebeano Supermarket, located at G.R.A, Ikeja.

Okwori said that the defendant was at the supermarket in December and stole two bibles, valued at N51,080, saying that the defendant was seen through the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) after he had gone.

The prosecutor said that the defendant came again and stole another two bibles valued at N21,150 and on his way out, he was caught.

Okwori said that the total value of the bibles he stole was N72,230, property of Ebeano Supermarket.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for trial.

