Man in court for allegedly defrauding ex-wife of N1.7m

A 40-year-old man, Ishola Kamorudeen, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his former wife, Rukayat Mufutau, of N1,740, 000.

The police charged Ishola, who lives in Monatan area of Ibadan, with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Ishola between 2018 and 2020, allegedly obtained N1. 740 million from Mufutau as an investment in a business which was a false representation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Kazeem Lawal, prayed the court to strike out the charge against his client because the defendant was still married to Mufutau.

However, Prosecutor Olagunju objected saying that Ishola lied to his erstwhile wife that he was single before she married him but unknown to her, he was married and has four kids.

Kazeem, thereafter, asked for bail for his client on liberal terms.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Amzat adjourned the matter until Sept .24, for definite hearing.

(NAN)

