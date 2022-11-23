Man, friend jailed for life for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Lagos State on Wednesday sentenced a man, Adewale Ibitoye, to life imprisonment for having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old daughter

Justice Abiola Soladoye also sentenced Ibitoye’s friend, Moses Okrukpe, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating the girl at the age of 14.

Soladoye held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convicts.

She condemned the barbaric act of the first defendant for having sex with her underage daughter several times before passing her to her friend for a pseudo marriage, over a bottle of gin.

The judge said: “The girl testified that her father had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions and that her father gave her hand in marriage to the second convict after he visited their house and gave her father a bottle of gin.

“She said that the second defendant had sexual intercourse with her which led to pregnancy and the first defendant in his testimony, confirmed that he collected a bottle of gin from his friend as wedding rights.

“The testimony of the girl was vivid and unshaken during cross-examination as the first prosecution witness, a pastor, testified before the court that the girl lost the two-month-old baby due to lack of care and malnutrition.

“The testimony of the third prosecution witness, a police investigative officer (IPO), also confirmed to the court that the victim was 14 years old when she started living with the second defendant as his wife and that he registered her in a local hospital in Ijebu Ode while she was pregnant with the baby.”

Soladoye maintained that it was right before the court that a 14-year-old girl cannot give consent in marriage and condemned the first defendant for engaging his daughter in the uncultured act.

She referred to the convicts as “beast in human form” who should serve the remainder of their lives behind bars as they should not be seen among the sane in society.

“The first convict who had carnal knowledge of her own daughter is everything a father should not be. This is taboo and incest.

“He gave his underage daughter out in marriage to his friend for a bottle of gin. This is highly irresponsible of him as responsible fathers are out there giving the best education to their children.

“The most pathetic is that the survivor was made to go through torture by making her go through pregnancy at such early age.

“This act is very embarrassing, shameful and animalistic. A father having sexual intercourse with her daughter and passing her to his friend at age 14 over a bottle of gin is unthinkable.





“The convicts are hereby found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment,” she said.

The judge said the convicts should have their names written in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.

NAN reported that the prosecution team, Mr Olusola Soneye and Ms Abimbola Abolade, presented three witnesses during the trial while the defendants testified as sole witnesses in the case.

The prosecution said that the convicts committed the offence sometime in 2017 in Agbowa, Lagos, in violation of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

