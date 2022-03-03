Man found dead in vehicle with woman committed suicide ― Police

The Ogun State Police Command has said that a man identified as Hakeem Oladimeji, who was found dead in his vehicle with his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend committed suicide.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, denied insinuation that the deceased found naked in a Sienna vehicle ” died under the burning flame of romance.”

He said Oladimeji had first killed the woman believed to be his girlfriend and thereafter drank a poisonous substance.

The PPRO added that the remains of the deceased had been evacuated and deposited in a hospital morgue.

Tribune Online learnt that passersby discovered the bodies of the man and the woman in the vehicle parked along Mowe/Ibafo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Sienna vehicle with registration LAGOS LSD 992 HH was reported to have been at the same spot for about two days, while the residents out of curiosity peeped into the vehicle and found lifeless bodies.

Oyeyemi said, “The two did not die while having sex. What happened was that the girl in question happened to be a girlfriend to that man.

“He rented an apartment for her somewhere in Lagos. He went there to visit her. We don’t know what transpired between them, but we learnt he hit the woman on the head and she slumped.

“He carried the lifeless body of the woman in his vehicle. People in that neighbourhood ran to Ilaje police station in Bariga to report.

“But he drove off straight to his house at Orimerunmu. He dropped a suicide note, informing his wife that he had killed somebody.

“He told his wife not to bother looking for him, asking her to take care of the children. Then he left the house.

“He drove and parked near NASFAT area and he committed suicide there. We saw a container of Sniper in the vehicle, which suggested that he drank Sniper (an insecticide). He wound up the glasses and died in the vehicle. So, it is a case of murder and suicide.”

