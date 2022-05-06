MAN fetes families, distributes N3m zakat in Ibadan

THE Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, held its 2022 family funfair on Monday after observing the Eid prayer to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The celebrations, held at MAN Islamic Centre located at NTC/Joyce B Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan, were capped with the association’s seventh zakat distribution ceremony where 27 indigent Muslims from Oyo and Lagos states benefitted from the disbursement of N3 million.

Dr Abdul Fatai Adeniran, who chaired the family funfair and zakat distribution, commended MAN for the initiatives and urged other bodies to take a cue from the association.

Beneficiaries received cash and empowerment like tricycle, sewing machines and grinding machines at the zakat distribution ceremony.

In a remark, the chairman of the MAN Zakat and Sadaqat Administration Programme (MANZAP) management committee, Alhaji Abdullateef Adisa Olokuta, restated the commitment of the association to addressing people’s life challenges through zakat and sadaqat funds.

Earlier, during the family get-together, the family of the deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, was announced as the recipients of the association’s Family of the Year award.





The branch chairman of MAN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Abdul-Ganiy, said the award was reserved for Muslim families with exemplary members.

He said the choice of the Olaniyan family for the award this year was informed by the fact that despite their status as the second family in Oyo State, they had remained humble and committed to the cause of Islam and humanity.

Abdul-Ganiy urged other Muslim families to always exhibit the virtues of Islam, just as he called on politicians to avoid actions that are capable of heating up the polity.

He underscored the need for Muslims to place premium on zakat as an institution established by Allah to protect the people, particularly the faithful, from financial difficulty.

At the get-together, Dr Adams Akeula of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, delivered a lecture on the theme, ‘Muslims and Issues of Marginalisation in Nigeria: An Overview’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…MAN fetes families MAN fetes families

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…MAN fetes families MAN fetes families