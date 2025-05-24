Man escapes kidnappers’ den as security operatives rescue four victims in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has successfully rescued multiple kidnapping victims and reported the escape of another individual.

Police operatives stationed at the Mararaban Dan-Daudu checkpoint in the Munya Local Government Area discovered 23-year-old Mubarak Iliya wandering in a forested area, it was gathered.

Upon questioning, Mubarak revealed to police that he had been kidnapped along with his father, Iliya Daddi, in Gatawa village, Sabon-Birni Local Government Area (LGA) in Sokoto State.

Iliya described a harrowing experience during which armed bandits invaded their village in April, during the Ramadan period. He emphasized that in the ensuing chaos, both he and his father were captured, tied up, and blindfolded before being transported to an undisclosed location by motorcycle.

Tragically, during their transit, Iliya heard sporadic gunfire and realized that his father had likely been killed by their fleeing assailants.

He managed to escape from captivity and spent eight days navigating through the forest before encountering police personnel in Niger State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun in a brief interview in Minna on Friday said the victim has since received medical attention, and efforts are underway to locate his relatives, adding that an investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

In a related development, on the same day, four victims allegedly abducted from Hayin-Dogo and Dangunu villages in Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA, were successfully rescued following persistent pressure from joint security operatives.

These individuals, namely: Deborah Daina, Gambo Amos, Cyprus Titus, and Satti Iko—managed to flee from their captors due to the relentless efforts of security forces.

The Commissioner of Police for Niger State, CP Adamu Elleman, commended the dedication of the collaborative security team in achieving these rescues.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the police and other security agencies to prioritize the safety of lives and property in the state.

