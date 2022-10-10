The authorities of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parkland Enugu, have been thrown into confusion following the dumping and abandonment of an unconscious patient in the hospital.

A man yet to be identified has disappeared after dropping an unconscious patient at the Accident and Emergency Ward of ESUT, Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu.

Information from the Hospital reads “This unconscious patient was brought to the Accident and Emergency Ward of ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, on October 2, 2022.

“She was dropped by an unidentified man who gave her name as Chinyere Akankwu from Bende in Abia State but residing near the Dustbin bus stop in Enugu.

“But as our medical team was battling to revive the woman, the man slipped away and has not shown up since then.

“She remains in critical condition. We, therefore, call on the general public to come forward and identify her.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dogara-Led APC Northern Christians Meet Muslim Brothers, To Adopt Pan-Nigeria Political Platform

NORTHERN Christian leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)…

Nigeria’s Perennial Flooding And Effect Of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

IN mid-September this year, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a warning that up to 13 states in Nigeria would experience flooding…

NLC Writes Ngige To Withdraw CONUA, NAMDA Certificates

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to respect the stipulations of the Trade Unions Act regarding registration of new trade union where one already exists by withdrawing the certificates of registration…

Man drops unconscious woman at Enugu hospital, disappears





How FG Can Phase Out Fuel Subsidy —Experts

ECONOMISTS and captains of industry have thrown their weight behind the Federal Government’s proposal to remove fuel subsidy by 2023 but expressed concerns about the growing budget deficit…

Man drops unconscious woman at Enugu hospital, disappears