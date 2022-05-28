Man drags neighbour to court for making passes at wife

A 40-year-old man, Patrick Agim, was docked in a Makurdi Upper Area Court, Benue State for allegedly seducing his neighbour’s wife.

The police charged Patrick with assault and seduction.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, told the court that Mr Edoh Ogebo of Land Mark School, Achusa, Makurdi, reported the case at the ‘B’ Division Police Station High Level, Makurdi on March 13.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Veronica said that Edoh on January 14, reported that his wife, Christiana, informed him that their neighbour, Agim has been making passes at her.

She said that the defendant also indecently assaulted her by touching her breast.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 268 and 389 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State.





The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Rose Iyorshe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Iyorshe further adjourned the case for hearing.