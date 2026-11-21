A man, Bilyaminu Idris, has dragged his former fiancée’s father, Alhassan Dayyabu before a Shariah Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna,State, seeking the balance on the dowry he paid.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant said, he was supposed to marry the defendant’s daughter and paid N220,000 as dowry but the marriage was later cancelled.

Bilyaminu said the amount of N150,000 was returned to him by Alhassan, with a promise to pay the remaining N70,000.

“He kept making empty promises on paying the balance for five months but failed.

ALSO READ: Aiyedatiwa approves fresh budget for women empowerment project

“I pray the court to compel him to pay me the money,” he said.

Alhassan agreed that he was supposed to pay the balance of N70,000 to Bilyaminu.

He begged the court to give him time to put the money together.

The Judge, Malam Mu’awiyah Shehu, adjourned the case until November 26 for the defendant to pay Bilyaminu his money.