Man docked for destroying campaign vehicles in Ondo

A Magistrate court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Jimoh Jubril for allegedly destroying campaign vehicles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and the governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Jubril who was arraigned on six-count charges of conspiracy, malicious damage and attempted murder was alleged to have also fired shots at five persons at Owo, Owo local government area of the state.

The accused who was dragged to court by the police was said to have destroyed a vehicle valued at N2.5m and attempted to kill some people.

The Prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegan, informed the court that Jimoh and others at large committed the offence at Iju Igboroke, Owo.

According to the police officer, the offences are punishable under sections 332(1) 320(1) 451 and 516 of the Criminal CodenCap 37 Vol 1 laws of Ondo State 2006.

The plea of the suspect who pleaded not guilty to all the charges was not taken but the Presiding Magistrate, Olanipekun Mayomi, ordered that the accused be remanded pending the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Mayomi ordered that Jubril should be remanded to the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service and asked the case file be sent to the DPP for advice, while he adjourned the case to September 15, 2020.

