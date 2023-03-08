Olalekan Olabulo

An unidentified man was in the early hours of Wednesday burnt to death as fire ravaged the Akere Auto Soare Parts Market, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

Many shops and millions of naira worth of goods were also destroyed in the early morning inferno, which reportedly raged for hours.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident and that the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report

The Director ,Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service ,Margaret Adeseue said “At about 03:28 Wednesday wee hours, a Fire outbreak was alerted to Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos that saw the Ajegunle Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as first respondent.’

She added that “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts was well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire crews of the Alagency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.” she added

Adeseye also stated that ” The cause of the Fire will required details investigation to ascertained as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.”