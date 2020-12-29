Man dies during sex with married woman in Cross River

A married man simply identified as Eyom has reportedly died in Ekori, Yakkur Local Government Area, at the weekend during a sex romp with a married woman known as Grace.

Reports from the area say Grace and her husband left their community, Assiga to the neighbouring Ekori for a wedding ceremony but midway into the wedding, Grace gave her husband an excuse and went straight to meet her lover in a prearranged guest house – the venue for their illicit sex activity.

Midway into the sex romp, Eyom allegedly started jerking and foaming in the mouth and eventually gave up the ghost. “He told some of his friends that he was going to give his girlfriend who is married a good time and so needed to increase his performance by taking some sex-enhancing drugs,” a source in the area told newsmen.

According to a source, the woman on noticing that the man had died dressed up and secretly left the place but the lifeless body of the man was later seen by the staff of the guest house who in turn alerted the owner of the guest house and the man’s identity revealed by community members who came to witness the scene.

The source said, “It was when his identity was revealed that some of his friends remembered what he told them and a search for his married girlfriend began and was eventually located at the wedding ceremony by staff of the guest house who booked them into the room.”

The police have detained the woman for further investigation while the body of the man has been deposited at the Ugep General Hospital mortuary.