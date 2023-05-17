The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a man known as Ekapong for reportedly shooting his older brother in Epiebi ward, Ekori, in the state’s Yakkur Local Government Area with a gun and chopping off his head and genitals over a quarrel over palm fruits.

The deceased’s daughter, Alice, described to Vanguard what happened that resulted in the horrific murder.

“He went to the farm and met our father packing palm fruits, which he cut from our family palm trees into a bag and shot him dead.”

She claimed that on the plantation owned by their late father, her father, and her uncle had been arguing over who should harvest the palm fruits.

“He has been warning my father to stay away from the palm trees or he would deal with him but my father did not take him seriously since the palm trees belong to the family,” she said

According to Alice, a hunter who heard the gunshot and assumed one of his friends had killed an animal ran over to join in the fun but noticed something different and called out for help.

She continued, saying that the hunter was delighted and ran to open the blood-covered sack next to him only to see a human skull and private parts.

She said that once the hunter shouted for help, other individuals in the nearby bushes and fields hurried to the scene, which is how the culprit was caught.

Irene Ugbo, the state police command’s spokeswoman, verified the occurrence and stated that the suspect was now in custody.

